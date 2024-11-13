Montembeault is slated to start Thursday's road game against Minnesota.

Montembeault entered Monday's game against Buffalo in the third period and snapped a losing skid by saving all four shots he saw en route to the win. Prior to that, he had posted an 0-4-1 record, 4.20 GAA and .851 save percentage over his last five outings. He'll have his hands full against the Wild, who rank seventh in the league with an average of 3.53 goals per game.