Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Set to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault will defend the road crease against Edmonton on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Jakub Dobes will draw the road start against Calgary on Wednesday, but Montembeault will return to the crease in the second half of the back-to-back set. Montembeault has made four starts this season, going 2-2-0 with a 3.26 GAA and .857 save percentage.
