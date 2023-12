Montembeault is expected to start at home against LA on Thursday, Marc Antoine Godin of Radio-Canada reports.

Montembeault has a 6-3-1 record, 2.66 GAA and .913 save percentage in 11 contests this season. He's on a personal three-game winning streak, allowing just seven goals on 94 shots (.926 save percentage) over that stretch. The Kings are a challenging opponent, though. LA ranks second offensively this year with 3.86 goals per game.