Montembeault is expected to be between the pipes at home versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Montembeault has given up three or more goals in all but one of his six appearances this year. Those struggles, the 29-year-old netminder is sporting a career-worst .839 save percentage, have opened the door for Jakub Dobes to steal some extra starts. Still, Montembeault remains the No. 1 option for the Habs for the time being, though he could end up in a split share if he continues to underwhelm.