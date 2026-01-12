default-cbs-image
Montembeault will defend the road net against Washington on Tuesday, per Patrick Friolet of RDS.

Montembeault will get the second half of Montreal's back-to-back after Jakub Dobes plays in Monday's home matchup against Vancouver. The 29-year-old Montembeault has won his last three outings while stopping 77 of 84 shots. He has gone 8-6-1 with a 3.39 GAA and an .869 save percentage across 18 appearances this season. Washington is tied for eighth in the league during the 2025-26 campaign with 3.26 goals per game.

