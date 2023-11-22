Montembeault is expected to start in Wednesday's road game against Anaheim, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault has done well recently, saving 75 of 80 shots (.938 save percentage) over his last three appearances, but a lack of offensive support has led to him posting a 1-1-0 record over that span. Through eight outings this campaign, he has a 3-3-1 record, 2.78 GAA and .908 save percentage. Anaheim is in a three-way tie for 23rd in scoring with 2.83 goals per game this season.