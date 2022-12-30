Montembault made 34 saves in a 7-2 loss to Florida on Thursday.

The Montreal PK struggled mightily -- Florida was 3-for-6 on the power play. And Montembault was a sitting duck behind a porous Habs' squad. Aleksander Barkov returned from injury to pot five points and Matthew Tkachuk had a three-point game. Montembault is 1-2-1 in four starts in December and he's allowed 19 goals in those games, including seven twice. He needs to be on your bench or sitting on the wire -- the Canadiens are a tough team to play behind.