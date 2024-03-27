Montembeault stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 win over the Avalanche on Tuesday.

After Nathan MacKinnon scored 43 seconds into the opening period, Montembeault rebounded to blank Colorado over the remaining 59 minutes Tuesday as the 27-year-old netminder snapped his losing streak at six. Montembeault improves to 14-13-7 with a .905 save percentage and 3.06 save percentage this season. Cayden Primeau figures to get the start Thursday versus Philadelphia, lining up Montembeault for a home matchup with the Hurricanes on Saturday.