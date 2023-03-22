Montembeault stopped 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

The Canadiens were out-shot 33-20 on the night, but Montembeault was able to steal a win with some big saves. The 26-year-old has seen action in five straight games as Jake Allen continues to struggle, and while his .905 save percentage over that stretch isn't exceptional, it's good enough to earn him consistent work over the final weeks of the season.