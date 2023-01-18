Montembeault stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Neither team scored in the first period, but after Kyle Connor gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead early in the second frame on a power play, Montembeault clamped down and didn't allow another puck to beat him. The 26-year-old goalie appears to be gaining momentum while filling the No. 1 role for Montreal -- he's gone 3-2-0 while making five straight starts but hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of them, posting a .946 save percentage over that stretch. It's still not clear when Jake Allen (upper body) might be ready to play again, but Montembeault's performance will encourage the Habs to give Allen all the time he needs to recover.