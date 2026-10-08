Montembeault (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's clash against the Predators, per Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette.

Montembeault suffered an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's practice and has been undergoing evaluation to understand the expected timeline for his injury since then. The 29-year-old netminder had yet to play in the regular season, but he looked sharp in the preseason, stopping 14 shots in a win over the Senators on Sept. 27. He's expected to serve as the organization's No. 3 goalie option moving forward, so Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler will carry on with their current roles until Montembeault is ready to return.