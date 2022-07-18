Montembeault (wrist) signed a two-year, $2 million deal with the Canadiens on Monday.

Montembeault was claimed by Montreal last October after the Panthers waived him. His numbers weren't great in a Canadiens sweater, though, as he went 8-18-6 with a 3.77 GAA and .891 save percentage across 38 games while filling in with Jake Allen (groin) behind Carey Price -- who missed all but five games with a knee injury. Montembeault is expected to be fully recovered by the time training camp starts in September, but even if he's healthy, his performance last season doesn't inspire much confidence from a fantasy perspective.