Montembeault (groin) practiced in Group A in Thursday's on-ice session to open the Canadiens' training camp.

Montembeault sustained a groin tear in April that cost him the last two games of the Canadiens' playoff run. The 28-year-old netminder was with the group that didn't scrimmage Thursday, but he should get a look in a game-like situation Friday. Montembeault is projected to be Montreal's No. 1 goalie in 2025-26 and should see ample playing time after making 62 regular-season appearances last year.