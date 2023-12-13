Montembeault is expected to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has a 6-4-1 record, 2.78 GAA and .912 save percentage in 12 contests this season. He stopped 38 of 42 shots in a 4-0 loss to LA in his last start Thursday. The Penguins rank 23rd offensively this year with 2.93 goals per game and are playing for the second straight night.