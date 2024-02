Montembeault is expected to start in Thursday's road game against the Rangers, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Montembeault stopped 35 of 38 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to Dallas in his last start Saturday. He's 12-8-4 with a 3.06 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 25 appearances this season. The Rangers are 18-7-0 at home, so they're likely to give Montembeault a tough time.