Montembeault turned aside 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Boston poured on the pressure in the third period, firing half of the 28 shots Montembeault faced in that frame alone, but aside from a power-play tally by Brad Marchand on which he had little chance, the 27-year-old netminder was up to the task. Montembeault is 3-2-1 in his seven appearances to begin the season with a 2.88 GAA and .905 save percentage, and he could be nudging ahead of Jake Allen in the battle for playing time in the Montreal crease, having started two of the last four games while being needed in relief of Allen in a third. The Habs are back in action Sunday against the Canucks, but there's been no word yet on whether Allen or Cayden Primeau will get the start.