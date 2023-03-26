Montembeault stopped 21 of 23 shots, helping the Canadiens to an 8-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Montembeault was solid for the Canadiens, allowing two goals in the first period, but shutting the door on the Blue Jackets after. This start marks back-to-back wins for the Canadian goaltender and his third win in his last five games. Montembeault should continue to split the net with Jake Allen moving forward.