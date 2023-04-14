Montembeault made 16 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Bruins on Thursday.

Montembeault put up a brave season behind a pesky, but flawed Canadiens squad. It was the 28th time he had faced at least 30 shots (39 games played), and he was often their best player. With his strong season, Montembeault has earned a role with Team Canada at the upcoming World Championships.