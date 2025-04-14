Montembeault will serve as the starting netminder for Monday's home game against Chicago, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault's five-game winning streak came to an end Friday against Ottawa, as he allowed four goals on 33 shots (.879 save percentage). However, he should have a more favorable matchup Monday, as the Blackhawks are averaging just 2.71 goals per game this season, which is the sixth-worst mark in the NHL.