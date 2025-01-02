Montembeault will serve as the starting goaltender for Friday's road game against Chicago, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has picked up wins in his last two starts, posting a 2.00 GAA and .923 save percentage during that time. He'll draw the start in a third consecutive game and will have a favorable matchup despite being on the road, as Chicago is averaging 2.50 goals per game this season, which is the third-worst mark in the league.