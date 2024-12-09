Montembeault will patrol the home crease against the Ducks on Monday, Marc Antoine Godin of Radio-Canada reports.

Montembeault has been inconsistent recently, but he'll be between the pipes for a fourth consecutive game. Across his last three outings, he's gone 2-1-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .947 save percentage. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Ducks, who have averaged 2.44 goals per game to begin the season, which is the third-worst mark in the NHL.