Montembeault will serve as the starting goaltender for Friday's road game against Ottawa, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Montembeault has picked up wins in each of his last five starts, posting a 1.60 GAA and .939 save percentage during that time. Over his three starts against Ottawa this season, he's gone 3-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .922 save percentage.