Montembeault will guard the home net Monday versus Seattle, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault allowed 13 goals on 75 shots in losses to Florida and Nashville in his past two starts. He has a 6-5-2 record this season with a 3.44 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Kraken rank third in league this season with 3.66 goals per game.