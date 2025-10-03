default-cbs-image
Montembeault will patrol the crease at home in Friday's preseason finale versus Ottawa, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault will get the last tune-up before Opening Night against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, a game that the 28-year-old netminder also figures to get the starting nod. After appearing in 62 regular-season tilts last year, the Quebec native should see a similar workload in 2025-26 and will no doubt be hoping to once again eclipse the 30-win threshold.

