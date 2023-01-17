Montembeault will defend the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg.
Montembeault was fantastic in his last start Sunday against the Rangers, stopping 38 of 39 shots en route to a 2-1 road win. He'll try to pick up his ninth victory of the season in a home matchup with a surging Jets team that's gone 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.
