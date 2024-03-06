Montembeault will patrol the road crease versus the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Montembeault was solid in his last start Thursday against the Panthers, turning aside 32 of 35 shots, but he ended up having to settle for an overtime loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup with a Carolina team that's 19-8-4 at home this year.