Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting in Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault will be between the pipes for Saturday's road matchup against the Blackhawks, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Before the Maple Leafs added two empty-netters, Montembeault permitted three goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Toronto. During the 2024-25 regular season, the 28-year-old netminder posted a record of 0-1-1 versus Chicago while allowing seven goals on 51 shots.
