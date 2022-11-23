Montembeault will start Wednesday's road game against Columbus.

Montembeault will get the second half of Montreal's back-to-back after Jake Allen was burned for seven goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Buffalo. The former has a 3-2-1 record this season with a 2.83 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Montembeault has gone 0-3-0 versus the Blue Jackets in his career, allowing 15 goals on 108 shots, in four games played.