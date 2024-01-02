Montembeault will guard the road goal Tuesday versus Dallas, according to Patrick Friolet of RDS.
Montembeault has permitted three goals or more in each of his past five outings en route to a 1-2-2 record during that stretch. In 26 appearances this season, he has posted a 7-5-3 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Stars rank second in the league with 3.60 goals per contest this campaign.
