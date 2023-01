Montembeault will start Tuesday's road game versus Nashville, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Montembeault permitted seven goals on 41 shots in a 7-2 loss to Florida last Thursday. He has a 6-4-2 record this season with a 3.23 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Montembeault has a mark of 2-0-0 versus the Predators in his career, having stopped 58 of 63 shots. Nashville ranks 29th in the league this season with 2.63 goals per game.