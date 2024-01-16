Montembeault will patrol the road crease versus the Devils on Wednesday, source reports.

Montembeault was excellent in his last start Saturday against the Oilers, turning aside 39 of 41 shots, but he still came away with an overtime loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a New Jersey team that's averaging 3.35 goals per game at home this campaign, 12th in the NHL.