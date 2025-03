Montembeault will guard the road net against the Blues on Tuesday.

Montembeault has permitted eight goals on 62 shots in two straight losses (0-0-2). He has a 25-21-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.88 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 52 appearances this season. St. Louis has won six straight games while outscoring the opposition by a 28-9 margin.