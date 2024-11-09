Montembeault will guard the road net Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

It'll be the fourth straight start for Montembeault, though he's gone 0-2-1 with an .893 save percentage in his last three contests. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 3-6-1 with an .892 save percentage on the season.