Montembeault will start on the road against the Maple Leafs, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault has played well of late, going 3-2-0 with a .919 save percentage in his last five starts. He's now 16-16-3 with a .906 save percentage on the season. The 26-year-old Montembeault will face a Leafs team averaging 3.4 goals per game.