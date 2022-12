Montembeault will start Monday's road game versus Vancouver, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Montembeault has won his past two outings, including a 30-save performance in a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Nov. 25. He has a 5-2-1 record this season with a 2.48 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Montembault's start Monday could set up Jake Allen to play Tuesday versus Seattle.