Montembeault will defend the visiting crease against the Islanders on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault was great Thursday, stopping 39 shots in a 4-3 win over Nashville. The win increased his record to 7-6-2, with a 3.39 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Montembeault will face the Islanders, who are averaging 3.05 goals per game, 22nd-best in the NHL.