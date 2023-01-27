Montembeault will defend the road goal in Ottawa on Saturday, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.

Montembeault was on the bench Thursday, the first game he has not started in the past nine contests. Montembeault is 10-9-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season. He will face a tired Ottawa team, who are in Toronto on Friday.

