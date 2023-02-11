Montembeault will be between the home pipes versus the Islanders on Saturday, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Montembeault has lost two in a row and will enter the contest with a 10-10-2 mark. He has a 3.19 GAA and .909 save percentage this season as he has outplayed No. 1 goaltender Jake Allen for most of the season. Montembeault will face the Islanders, who just picked up the high-scoring Bo Horvat, in a trade with Vancouver.