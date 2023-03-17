Montembeault will be in the road crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault is 13-13-3 with a 3.34 GAA and .904 save percentage this season. The 26-year-old picked up the start in Florida on Thursday and gave up three early goals before he was pulled. Jake Allen subsequently gave up six goals in just over a period of action, forcing the Canadiens to put Montembeault back in net, where he shut down the Panthers the rest of the way in a 9-5 loss. Montembeault will face the Lightning, who are seventh in NHL scoring, averaging 3.47 goals per game.