Montembeault will defend the home crease versus the Blackhawks on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault was on the bench Wednesday as Jake Allen picked up the Opening Night start in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. Montembeault was 16-19-3 with a 3.42 GAA and .901 last season. Montembeault won his only start against Chicago last season, stopping 30 shots in a 3-2 victory.