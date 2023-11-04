Montembeault will be in the visiting crease versus the Blues on Saturday.
Montembeault is 2-1-1 this season, with 12 goals allowed on 126 shots. He has played well in his last two starts, going 1-0-1 while allowing five goals on 61 shots. Montembeault will face the Blues, who have scored only 19 goals in nine games, tied for 29th overall in NHL scoring.
