Montembeault will be in the home crease versus Boston on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault is 2-2-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .902 save percentage in six appearances this season. He played well in his last game Tuesday, stopping 22 of 23 shots in relief of a struggling Jake Allen, in a 6-3 loss to St. Louis. Montembeault will face the red-hot Bruins, who are off to an 11-1-1 start this season and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings.