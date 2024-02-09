Montembeault will defend the home crease versus Dallas on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Montembeault has won three of his last four games, but his loss was a stinker as he gave up eight goals on 30 shots in a 9-4 loss to Boston on Jan. 20. Montembeault is 12-7-4 with a 3.06 GAA and a .907 save percentage this season. The Stars are averaging 3.67 goals per game, third in the NHL.