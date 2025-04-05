Montembeault will defend the home crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault has won three straight games, allowing five goals on 72 shots (.931 save percentage) in a pair of victories over Florida as well as Boston. He is 28-23-6 with a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 57 appearances this season. The Flyers are generating 2.79 goals per game, 24th in the league in 2024-25.