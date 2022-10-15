Montembeault will start Saturday's road game versus Washington.

Montenbeault will make his season debut after Jake Allen started the first two games of the year. This will be the second half of a back-to-back situation for the Canadiens following a 3-0 loss to Detroit on Friday. Montreal will face a Washington team that has gone 0-2-0 to begin the 2022-23 campaign. Montembeault posted a record of 8-18-6 last season with a 3.77 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 38 appearances.