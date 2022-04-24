Montembeault will start Sunday against the Bruins, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Carey Price guarded the cage Saturday in Ottawa, so it will be Montembeault's turn Sunday at home. This could be Montembeault's final start of the season, as this marks the team's last back-to-back set. Following Sunday's match, Montreal is on the road Wednesday against the Rangers and finishes its season Friday at home against the Panthers.