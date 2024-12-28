Montembeault will start Sunday's road game against Tampa Bay, Patrick Friloet of RDS reports.

Montembeault will get the second half of Montreal's back-to-back after Jakub Dobes posted a 34-save shutout against the Panthers on Saturday. Montembeault had started 10 consecutive games before Dobes' sparkling NHL debut and could get more rest moving forward if the Canadiens develop some trust in the new backup.