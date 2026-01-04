Montembeault will start Sunday's contest against the Stars, Canadiens insider Patrick Friolet reports.

After just two starts in December, Montembeault will make his first start of 2026 on Sunday in Dallas. The 29-year-old is 6-6-1 with a 3.53 GAA and an .863 save percentage on the campaign. He'll get another shot at a Stars team that beat him twice in six shots after he came on in relief of Jakub Dobes in the meeting on Nov. 13, won by the Stars 7-0.