Montembeault drew the start in Monday's preseason opener against the Penguins, and he'll defend the crease again Thursday. Montembeault is slated to return as the Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender this season after posting a 31-24-7 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 62 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.