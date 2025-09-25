Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault will defend the home crease in preseason action Thursday versus Toronto, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.
Montembeault drew the start in Monday's preseason opener against the Penguins, and he'll defend the crease again Thursday. Montembeault is slated to return as the Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender this season after posting a 31-24-7 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 62 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
