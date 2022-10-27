Montembeault will get the road crease against Buffalo on Thursday, Marc Denis of RDS reports.
Montembeault returns to the crease after being the backup in the last three games. He is 1-1-0 as he defeated Pittsburgh in his last outing 3-2. The Sabres have been one of the biggest surprises in the early going as they have scored 23 goals in six games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Hangs on for OT win•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Tending twine Monday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Loses in season debut•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: In goal Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Between pipes versus Leafs•